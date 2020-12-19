Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 45.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the third quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth $132,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBB opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

