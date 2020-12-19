Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 190%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Power.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AT. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AT opened at $1.99 on Friday. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $177.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

