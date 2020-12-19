Burney Co. Makes New Investment in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deluxe by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 178.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 108.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.62. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deluxe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

