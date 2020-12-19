Brokerages Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $952.24 Million

Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post $952.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $956.30 million and the lowest is $948.63 million. Synopsys reported sales of $834.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.64.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $255.00 on Monday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $255.72. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,835,576. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after purchasing an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

