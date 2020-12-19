Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT Raised to $178.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,825 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

