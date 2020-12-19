Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Quest Resource has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Quest Resource by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 9.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 533,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, paper, and construction debris, as well as batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

