PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Cut to $13.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. PG&E has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,515.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,480,000 after acquiring an additional 107,066,900 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $797,542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 73.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,250,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,260,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 299.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,656,000 after acquiring an additional 46,209,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 40,981,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,949 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

