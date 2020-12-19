Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) (CVE:CLZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) (CVE:CLZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 8,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Canasil Resources Inc. (CLZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:CLZ)

Canasil Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. Its mineral properties in Durango and Zacatecas in Mexico include a 100% interest in Salamandra zinc-silver project; 100% interest in La Esperanza silver-zinc-lead project; 100% interest in Carina silver project; 100% interest in Colibri silver-zinc-lead-copper project; 100% interest in Vizcaino silver-gold project; and 100% interest in Nora silver-gold-copper project.

