Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,979.21

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,979.21 ($38.92) and last traded at GBX 2,960 ($38.67), with a volume of 148712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,865 ($37.43).

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,193.25 ($28.65).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,571.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,280.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 79.95.

In other news, insider Charles Cotton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,620 ($34.23), for a total value of £655,000 ($855,761.69).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

