Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $249.52

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $249.52 and last traded at $248.80, with a volume of 297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.01.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.35 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

