Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.
HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.
NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.35.
In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
