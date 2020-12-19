Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

