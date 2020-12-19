Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTBDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised shares of Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $16.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

