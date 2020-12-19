TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $151.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $141.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. TDK has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

