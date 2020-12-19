Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VWAGY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Volkswagen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

