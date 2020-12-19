Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to $2.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $1.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

