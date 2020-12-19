Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TRIT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,854 put options on the company. This is an increase of 7,310% compared to the typical daily volume of 79 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $8.45 on Friday. Netfin Acquisition has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRIT shares. B. Riley began coverage on Netfin Acquisition in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Netfin Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

