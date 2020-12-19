Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TPTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $124.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $127.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after purchasing an additional 695,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,123,000 after purchasing an additional 411,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 210,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $12,455,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

