BidaskClub Upgrades Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) to “Buy”

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE:MCY opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Mercury General’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mercury General will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 221.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 464.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

