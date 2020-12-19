Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Buy

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $154.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $135.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $141.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 49.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after buying an additional 213,068 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 399,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Primerica by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 369,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,094,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,011,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

