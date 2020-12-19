Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $593,715.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,770,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 87,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

