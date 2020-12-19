Tattooed Chef, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTCF. ValuEngine raised Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

