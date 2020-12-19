CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

CONE stock opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,567,000 after buying an additional 310,958 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

