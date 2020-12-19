CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.
CONE stock opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,567,000 after buying an additional 310,958 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
