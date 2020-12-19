First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.88.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $135.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average of $117.60.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 243,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,583,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

