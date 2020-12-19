Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.29

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $15.00. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 22,048 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $178.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 152.62% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $29.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 59,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.