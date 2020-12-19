BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Shares Down 0.2%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.24. Approximately 101,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 101,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.91 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.96.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

