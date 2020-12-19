CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Trading Down 3.7%

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)’s share price fell 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.25 and last traded at $40.25. 72,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 28,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $189.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

