PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $46.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $5,995,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

PAGS opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $56.00.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.09 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.