ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives $255.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $535.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

