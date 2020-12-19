Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays downgraded shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.