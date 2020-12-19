Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays downgraded shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
