DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.33.

DXCM stock opened at $358.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.63. DexCom has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 148.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total transaction of $133,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total transaction of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,629 shares of company stock valued at $14,600,705. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in DexCom by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

