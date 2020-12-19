SAP (NYSE:SAP) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded SAP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

SAP stock opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $151.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.33 and a 200-day moving average of $143.58.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in SAP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

