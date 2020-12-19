Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of GH stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $129.55.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $8,303,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,570,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,570,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,150,787 shares of company stock worth $723,936,572. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

