Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. Schroders has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $45.20.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

