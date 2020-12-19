Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACDVF. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

ACDVF opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.75.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

