Investors Buy Large Volume of Rite Aid Put Options (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 25,654 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 882% compared to the average daily volume of 2,612 put options.

RAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

NYSE:RAD opened at $18.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 988.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

