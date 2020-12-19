CIBC Boosts Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$7.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.00.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) stock opened at C$6.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$975.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.24. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$282.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

