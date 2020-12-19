Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX) Shares Down 2.8%

Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 460 ($6.01) and last traded at GBX 466.50 ($6.09). 48,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 85,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 21.60 and a current ratio of 22.75. The company has a market capitalization of £336.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 470.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 506.77.

About Renalytix AI plc (RENX.L) (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

