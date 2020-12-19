Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 6,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 17,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMNSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Elementis alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.