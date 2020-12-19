Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) (CVE:WIL) were down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 22,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.71 million and a P/E ratio of -11.29.

Wilton Resources Inc. (WIL.V) Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

