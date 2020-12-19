Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $31.87. Approximately 2,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.