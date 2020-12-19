CIBC Boosts Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) Price Target to C$0.40

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.05 price objective on shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

TSE:PRQ opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$11.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

