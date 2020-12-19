Scotiabank Boosts Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$6.00

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRZ. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$4.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TRZ opened at C$5.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,363.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. Transat A.T. Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.43.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

