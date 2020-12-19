Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.91.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.00. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The company has a market cap of C$12.15 billion and a PE ratio of -5.52.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.