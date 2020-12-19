Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 539.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DYAI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dyadic International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 542.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dyadic International by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dyadic International by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.16. Dyadic International has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $10.98.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.