Head-To-Head Analysis: Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO)

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorola Solutions 10.39% -158.99% 11.97% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Motorola Solutions and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorola Solutions $7.89 billion 3.66 $868.00 million $7.44 22.88 Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Motorola Solutions and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorola Solutions 1 2 13 0 2.75 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $151.29, indicating a potential downside of 11.14%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Airspan Networks on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, accessories, software features, and upgrades; video cameras; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software suite, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. It serves for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

Airspan Networks Inc. provides 4G broadband wireless products and solutions worldwide. The company's products and services deliver high-speed data, voice, and multimedia services to operators and vertical markets in licensed and unlicensed frequency bands covering from 700MHz up to 6GHz. It offers AirVelocity, a LTE-advanced small cell designed for bringing public access LTE networks to indoor spaces; AirSynergy, an outdoor urban small cell that supports a range of broadband wireless interfaces; and AirHarmony that provides the outdoor micro layer of a heterogeneous LTE-advanced network deployment. It also offers Air4G, a technology solution that combines 4G LTE and WiMAX technologies; Air4Gp Freestyler, a pico base station that delivers small cell and high capacity networks for licensed and unlicensed bands; AirSymphony, a virtual RAN platform that allows the creation of virtual or cloud LTE radio access networks; and AirSON, an advanced algorithm suite designed to address operators' needs in the deployment of small cells. In addition, it provides iBridge, a transport solution for small cell backhaul and front-haul applications; and Netspan, a sub-network element management solution that manages its network elements in the LTE/4G and backhaul product lines. Further, it offers radio planning, network installation, integration, training, and post-sales support services to facilitate the deployment and operation of its systems; and telecommunications equipment. The company provides its wireless broadband solutions to Internet service providers, and carriers, as well as for various vertical market segments, including smart utilities, public safety, transportation, and oil and gas. Airspan Networks Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

