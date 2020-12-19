Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will report sales of $25.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.10 million and the highest is $25.23 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $22.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $116.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $117.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MITK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.09 million, a P/E ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 31,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $431,769.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,393.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,826. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 122,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mitek Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 123,116 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 789,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 10.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 47,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

