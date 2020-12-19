ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.14 Billion

Brokerages predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will report $15.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.75 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $15.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $53.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.72 billion to $54.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.33 billion to $72.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 563.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,602 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,575,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,688,000. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MT stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

