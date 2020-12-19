Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to post $15.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.54 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $15.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $53.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.72 billion to $54.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.33 billion to $72.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

MT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 563.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,809,000 after buying an additional 2,121,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 440.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,575,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,688,000. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

