Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBBY. TheStreet raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.92. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.