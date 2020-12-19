O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 6,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

OQMGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of O3 Mining from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of O3 Mining in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cormark assumed coverage on O3 Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

